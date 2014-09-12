Chris Potter On Piano Jazz

Saxophonist Chris Potter is an expressive, inventive, quick-thinking improviser. In this 2001 session, he talks with host Marian McPartland about his experience working in trumpeter Red Rodney's band and performs "I Should Care" with bassist Scott Colley. With his tune "Hieroglyph," Potter showcases his skills as a composer. McPartland joins in for a trio performance of "Take The Coltrane," during which the versatile Potter switches from saxophone to piano.

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2001.

Set List

"I Should Care" (Cahn, Stordahl, West)

"Hot House" (Dameron)

"All The Things You Are" (Kern, Hammerstein)

"Naima" (Coltrane)

"Star Eyes" (DePaul, Raye)

"Hieroglyph" (Potter)

"Free Piece" (McPartland, Potter)

"Take The Coltrane" (Ellington)

"Gone With The Wind" (Magidson, Wrubel)

