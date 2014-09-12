Robert Plant On World Cafe

Robert Plant has had considerable success following his muse over many years. Not much has to be said about the legendary band that is Led Zeppelin, the most revered hard rock group ever. His solo exploration in early R&B yielded some fine solo albums, and then in the 1990s, he started indulging his true loves of English and American folk, 1960s psychedelia, and African music, particularly the sound known as desert blues from Mali.

The results, including his immensely popular Raising Sand excursion with Alison Krauss, have struck honest chords. Now with his return to living in the U.K. comes the new album lullaby and... The Ceaseless Roarrecorded with his band The Sensational Space Shifters. Today he explores the album with World Cafe.

