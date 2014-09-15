Kevin Morby, 'All Of My Life'

Here's a sweet song filmed on a faux '60s TV show set. Kevin Morby, who recently moved from New York to Los Angeles, played in Woods as a bassist and The Babies (now on hiatus) as a guitarist and singer. I saw Morby on a recent solo tour for his new record Still Life and enjoyed the simplicity of his songs.

Still Life is Morby's second solo album, and in this video he performs one of its best songs, "All Of My Life." I wondered whose backyard provided the setting for the hokey simulated TV show seen here. As I kind of figured, it was all done tongue-in-cheek with a tiny budget.

"We shot the video in my dear friend Patrick O'Dell's backyard. Patrick is a very talented skate photographer/videographer and creator/host of the Internet TV show . Our intention was to re-create an old country talk show on a shoe string. We brought over next-door neighbor Tim Presley (of White Fence fame), threw a bolo tie on him, and asked him to host. It turns out he's a natural, as you will see."

Still Life's title comes from an art piece by Maynard Monrow called "Still Life With The Rejects From The Land of Misfit Toys." The album comes out Oct. 13.

