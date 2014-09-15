Sandwich Monday: Lay's Cappuccino Potato Chips

Lay's Potato Chips is having some sort of promotion in which they release a bunch of new flavors and we vote on which one is best, based on flavor, crunch, and foreign policy experience. One of the finalists is Cappuccino. This proves unequivocally that democracy itself is flawed.

Miles: What a rip-off! Three-fourths of the bag is foam.

Kelsie: Can I get mine substituted with soy?

Ian: The cappuccino-potato chip combination is the culinary equivalent of a mullet.

Peter: I will only eat these again if the bag comes with free Wi-Fi and a power outlet.

Miles:If you send in three proofs of purchase, they send you a free Norah Jones CD.

Eva: I generally drink three bags a day.

/ NPR / Robert: where doing it wrong becomes doing it right.

Ian: There's no caffeine in these, but they'll still keep you up all night, what with the flavor nightmares.

Miles: On the plus side, there's no risk of burning myself if I spill these on my crotch.

Robert: The best part about eating these chips is licking the foam off your fingers when you're done.

/ NPR / Intern Kelsie starts out her career in public radio just like Robert Siegel did.

Ian: I dunno. This idea is at least as good as the Sour Cream & Onion Frappuccino.

Eva: I like mine with some Cigarette potato chips.

Miles: I'll stick with my Chai Tea flavored Funyuns, thanks.

[The verdict: really not good. Chips and coffee seems like a weird pairing, so we figured it must work if Lay's took the trouble to put it in a package and sell it to us. But no.]

Sandwich Monday is a satirical feature from the humorists atWait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.