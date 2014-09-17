Americana Fest: A Preview

Americana music celebrates itself this week with the Americana Music Festival And Honors & Awards Show in Nashville. World Cafe recently invited NPR's Ann Powers to weigh in on which artists she's eagerly anticipating at the festival's many showcases.

Her picks mirror the genre's diversity, with the Nashville roots group The Promised Land Sound, the heart-stopping traditional country singer Jason Eady, and Baskery, three sisters whom you might just call the Scandinavian Haim. Powers also recommends the stomping Austin bluegrass band Whiskey Shivers and the new album by singer Lee Ann Womack.

