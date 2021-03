Redemption is nigh for returning contestants who have reached the final round. Whose instincts about names containing animals (Snoop Dogg) will lead to victory? Plus, Very Important Puzzler John Cameron Mitchell delivers a one-of-a-kind prize to the grand winner: He agrees to paint her face like the character Tommy Gnosis, from his Broadway musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Heard in Episode 327: Second Chances

