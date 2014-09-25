KCRW Presents: Avi Buffalo

Recording a second album is never easy, especially once expectations have been set — and doubly especially if your first release came out on the Sub Pop label while you were still in high school. But the Long Beach band Avi Buffalo has moved forth boldly: At Best Cuckold demonstrates the group's renewed commitment to swirling, intoxicating indie pop and captivating short-story lyrics. Here, the band performs "So What."

Set List

"So What"

Watch Avi Buffalo's entireMorning Becomes Eclecticsession at KCRW.com.

