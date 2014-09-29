Rosanne Cash On Mountain Stage

Rosanne Cash gives a special extended performance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Princeton, W.Va. Cash has had a rich and multifaceted career, with 15 albums, 21 singles in the country Top 40 (11 of them No. 1 hits), and four bestselling books to her name. Cash's 2009 album The List — based on a list of songs given to her by her father, Johnny — proved to be her highest-charting album to date, and her latest, this year's The River & The Thread, has earned some of the most glowing reviews of her career.

Cash's set draws heavily from both River and The List, and she closes with her breakthrough single "Seven Year Ache," which (as she notes) she wrote when Cash was half the age she is now. She's backed on guitar by her partner in life and in music, producer and songwriter John Leventhal.

SET LIST

"Modern Blue"

"The Sunken Lands"

"Etta's Tune"

"A Feather's Not A Bird"

"Dreams Are Not My Home"

"The Long Way Home"

"50,000 Watts"

"When The Master Calls The Roll"

"Motherless Children"

"Weeping Willow"

"Seven Year Ache"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.