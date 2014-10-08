Yarn On Mountain Stage

Yarn makes its second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Led by Brooklyn singer-songwriter Blake Christiana, Yarn has won fans across the nation with its mix of country, classic rock and breezy jam-band influences. The band has earned its popularity the hard way, playing more than 170 shows a year for nearly a decade.

The group has collaborated with Edie Brickell, Tony Trischka and, most recently, John Oates, who appears on Yarn's recent album Shine The Light On. Roderick Hall sings harmony and plays lead guitar, along with Andrew Hendryx on mandolin, drummer Cemre Dogan and bassist Rick Bugel.

SET LIST

"I'm So Tired"

"Music's Only Outlaw"

"When The Summer Ends"

"Turn The Lights Off"

