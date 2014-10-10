© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Drum Fill Friday, From Warpaint's Stella Mozgawa

By Robin Hilton
Published October 10, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
Drummer Stella Mozgawa, performing with Warpaint at South By Southwest earlier this year.
This week's puzzler comes courtesy Stella Mozgawa, drummer for the L.A. rock group Warpaint. The band is currently on tour for its moody, self-titled album, released at the beginning of the year. Mozgawa's picks for this week's quiz range from '80s pop to experimental rock, R&B and electronic music. Good luck, careful listeners!

As always, if you have a drummer or a fill you'd like to see featured in these weekly puzzlers, let us know in the comments section or via Twitter @allsongs, #drumfillfriday.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
