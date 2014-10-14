© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Bots: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published October 14, 2014 at 1:37 PM CDT

The Bots' members are brothers and bandmates whose playful, catchy songs rock hard. Singer-guitarist Mikaiah Lei is 21 and drummer Anaiah Lei is 17; they made their first album when they were 15 and 12, respectively. Pink Palms is their newest and best.

I hear Jimi Hendrix in The Bots' bluesy moments, both in the guitar and in Mikaiah Lei's voice, but there's also that great rock-duo punch we've heard in The White Stripes or JEFF The Brotherhood. Still, unexpected sweetness surfaces here, in a way that provides a fine counterpoint to The Bots' frenetic moments. Watch and you'll see what I mean.

Set List

  • "All Of Them (Wide Awake)"

  • "Blinded"

  • "All I Really Want"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Colin Marshall, Maggie Starbard; Assistant Producer: Susan Hale Thomas; photo by Susan Hale Thomas/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
