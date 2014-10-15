Black Prairie On World Cafe

Fans of The Decemberists will be happy to hear that the band has a new album in the works, but that will surely put a crimp in the touring schedule of today's guest, Black Prairie. The Portland band, which recently released its third album, Fortune, features several of the non-Colin Meloy members of The Decemberists.

Chris Funk and bassist Nate Query formed Black Prairie in 2007 as a way to flex their musical muscles and try new things. Accordion player Jenny Conlee, drummer John Moen, and non-Decemberists Annalisa Tornfelt and Jon Neufeld round out the group. On Fortune, Tornfelt takes a more prominent role in Black Prairie, adding her voice and songwriting to the band's previously instrumental sound.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.