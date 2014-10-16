Reimagining Brubeck

The late pianist Dave Brubeck left jazz with incredible performances, recordings and advocacy — as well as a large body of compositions. His iconic music is reimagined by members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Jazz Night in America explores various Brubeck compositions, discussing the decisions the arrangers made when approaching the material. Also, we unearth a rare recording from Brubeck's personal archive of him singing with Carmen McRae.

Set List

All compositions by Dave Brubeck.

"Take Five" (arr. Carlos Henriquez)

"Unsquare Dance" (arr. Chris Crenshaw)

"Blue Rondo à la Turk" (arr. Chris Crenshaw)

"Bluette" (arr. Wynton Marsalis)

"Cassandra" (arr. Marcus Printup)

"Tokyo Traffic" (arr. Sherman Irby)

"Nomad" (arr. Carlos Henriquez)

"The Duke" (arr. Victor Goines)

"You Swing Baby"

Personnel

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: Wynton Marsalis, Marcus Printup, Kenny Rampton, Ryan Kisor, trumpets; Elliot Mason, Chris Crenshaw, Vincent Gardner, trombones; Victor Goines, Sherman Irby, Ted Nash, Walter Blanding, Paul Nedzela, saxophones; Dan Nimmer, piano; Carlos Henriquez, bass; Ali Jackson, drums.

Credits

James P. Nichols, recording engineer; Rob Macomber, chief engineer; David Robinson, live mix engineer. "You Swing Baby" is courtesy of the Brubeck Collection, University of the Pacific.

