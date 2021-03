Brooklyn's nine-member Budos Band has a horn-driven sound, dubbed "Afro soul," which draws influence from funk and Afrobeat. As such, the group's new Burnt Offering fits perfectly on the Daptone Records roster, known for its deep understanding of soul, funk, gospel and Afrobeat music.

On this episode of World Cafe, The Budos Band performs some of its new songs and explains how beer fits into its tight touring schedule.

