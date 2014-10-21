Doug Paisley feat. Bonnie 'Prince' Billy, 'Until I Find You'

Will Oldham may sing a verse in this new song from rustic songwriter Doug Paisley, but the star of "Until I Find You" is visual artist Heather Goodchild.

The multi-talented, Toronto-based Goodchild painted hundreds of portraits of Paisley, Oldham and other faces, then queued up the waterpaintings as if they were frames in a film. The results are mesmerizing to watch.

"Until I Find You" is a new collaboration between Paisley and Oldham, who are birds of a feather when it comes to coloring outside folk's lines. It's out Tuesday on No Quarter Records.

If you're in Toronto anytime soon, you can visit Goodchild's new exhibition, Spacetime,until Nov. 15 at the .

