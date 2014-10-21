Watch A Trailer For 'R.E.M. By MTV'

Oh my god, they look so young! It was 1981 when this little Athens, Ga. based band started making a splash. Over the years that followed they made waves. This small trailer for a larger documentary about R.E.M. is a beautiful peek at innocence, youth, the '80s and MTV. The music television network (it used to be that) and R.E.M. grew up together. Much of what that band did was documented on MTV, including its break up in 2011.

The documentary, R.E.M. By MTV will premiere simultaneously on VH1 Classic and Palladia later in November. It'll also be included in the six-DVD set REMTV,out on Nov. 24. Also in the set: award highlights, TV appearances, live performances and plenty of tidbits and highlights from the vaults including both of the band's MTV Unplugged sessions from 1991 and 2001, live concerts from the other Athens, 99 performances spanning three discs and much more. Take a look at this, then imagine your favorite young band and the documentary that could get made 33 years from now.

