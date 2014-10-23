Happy Birthday, Blue Note

Blue Note Records turns 75 this year, and to celebrate, Washington, D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts hosted a concert featuring some of the record label's living legends and rising stars. From the early years with co-founder Alfred Lion to the revitalization under Bruce Lundvall, Blue Note Records has become and remained one of the most iconic brands in jazz.

On Jazz Night in America, hear highlights from the Kennedy Center stage, and reflections on the label's influence with Norah Jones, Terence Blanchard and Dianne Reeves. Blue Note artist Jason Moran guest hosts this episode.

Set List

Robert Glasper & Jason Moran, "Boogie Woogie Stomp" (Glasper, piano; Moran, piano)

Bobby Hutcherson & McCoy Tyner, "Fly With The Wind" (Hutcherson, vibraphone; Tyner, piano)

Dianne Reeves, "Stormy Weather" (Reeves, voice; Terence Blanchard, trumpet; Peter Martin, piano; Derrick Hodge, bass; Kendrick Scott, drums)

Joe Lovano, "Fort Worth" (Lovano, tenor saxophone; Lionel Loueke, guitar; Fabian Almazan, piano; Derrick Hodge, bass; Kendrick Scott, drums)

Norah Jones, "I've Got To See You Again" (Jones, voice; Wayne Shorter, saxophone; Jason Moran, piano; John Patitucci, bass; Brian Blade, drums)

Lou Donaldson feat. Dr. Lonnie Smith, "Alligator Boogaloo" (Donaldson, alto saxophone; Smith, organ; Lionel Loueke, guitar; Kendrick Scott, drums)

Lou Donaldson feat. Dr. Lonnie Smith, "Blues Walk" (same personnel)

Credits

Duke Markos, recording and remix engineer. Special thanks to Kevin Struthers and Jean Thill of the Kennedy Center.

Copyright 2021 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.