David Wax Museum On Mountain Stage

David Wax Museum makes its third visit to Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. Led by singers and multi-instrumentalists David Wax and Suze Slezak, the group has been hailed by NPR's Bob Boilen as "pure, irresistible joy."

Fueled by a love of the folk music of Mexico — Wax has spent many summers there — David Wax Museum combines Mexican rhythms and instrumentation with American roots-music traditions, forming a style of music the group calls "Mexo-Americana." The band's most recent album is titled Knock Knock Get Up. Slezak and Wax are joined onstage by Greg Glassman on bass, drummer Philip Mayer, and Jordan Wax on keys.

SET LIST

"Vivian"

"Chuchumbe"

"Singing To Me"

"Young Man"

"Yes, Maria, Yes"

