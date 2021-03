Paolo Nutini, the Scottish soul singer with the Italian name, is our guest today on World Cafe. Here, he and his band perform songs from his new album, Caustic Love, which has topped the charts across Europe.

In an interview with host David Dye, Nutini describes how a speech from Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictatorresonated with him during the making of the song "Iron Sky."

