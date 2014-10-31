Kenny Drew Jr. On Piano Jazz

The son of pianist Kenny Drew, who rose to fame in the 1950s and '60s, Kenny Drew Jr. made his own way with a virtuosic career in both jazz and classical music. He favored direct, single-note lines, but could also play in a full orchestral style.

In this 1992 session, Drew interprets Monk's "In Walked Bud" — and he and host Marian McPartland collaborate in a performance of "Falling In Love With You."

This episode of Piano Jazz is in memory of pianist Kenny Drew Jr., who died Aug. 3. He was 56.

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1992.

Set List

"In Walked Bud" (Monk)

"Ugly Beauty" (Monk)

"Falling In Love With Love" (Rodgers & Hart)

"Yesterdays" (Kern, Harbach)

"Coral Sea" (Drew Jr.)

"Indian Summer" (Herbert, Dobin)

"You And The Night And The Music" (Dietz, Schwartz)

