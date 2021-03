Jungle Fire keeps listeners on the dance floor. Like War or the British band Cymande back in the day, the L.A. group fuses Latin rhythms with funk, Afrobeat and jazz to produce an incendiary effect. The band's full-length debut, Tropicoso, came out earlier this year. Hear and download two songs from that album on today's episode of World Cafe: Next.

