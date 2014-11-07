Pert Near Sandstone On Mountain Stage

Pert Near Sandstone appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. Hailing from the Twin Cities region, the group puts a Midwestern stamp on Appalachian string-band music, old-time and bluegrass. It's played throughout the Midwest and beyond, sharing the stage with the likes of Trampled By Turtles, Del McCoury and Yonder Mountain String Band.

In the spring of 2014, Pert Near Sandstone released its sixth studio album, The Hardest Part Of Leaving, and in October celebrated its first decade together as a band. Kevin Kniebel plays banjo, along with Nate Sipe on fiddle, guitarist J. Lenz, Adam Kiesling on bass, and clogger/washboard player Andy Lambert.

SET LIST

"Another Fool"

"Walk Right In Belmont"

"His Island"

"25th And Riverside"

"The Square"

"Skillet Good And Greasy"

