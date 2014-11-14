Can Comedy Break Stereotypes?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Playing With Perceptions.

About Maz Jobrani's TED Talk

Iranian-American comedian and actor Maz Jobrani describes a comic's role in challenging stereotypes — especially when it comes to Middle Eastern Muslims in America.

About Maz Jobrani

When casting directors find out you're of Middle Eastern descent, they go, 'Oh, you're Iranian. Great. Can you say 'I will kill you in the name of Allah?'

Maz Jobrani is an actor and comedian whose comedy draws on growing up as an Iranian-American in California.

He's one of the founding members of the Axis of Evil Comedy Tour. In 2007, he headlined the Axis of Evil Comedy Central Special, the first American TV show with an all-Middle Eastern cast.

In 2009, Jobrani held his first solo world tour; he's coming out with a second tour, as well as a book and a film, Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero. He's also a regular panelist on NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me.

