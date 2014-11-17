KEXP Presents: Perfume Genius

Mike Hadreas (a.k.a. Perfume Genius) is local to Seattle, but when he first started, he didn't play around town very often. When he did, he'd often appear fragile on stage — and yet he'd hold audiences' rapt attention thanks to the impressive strength hidden within his slight frame.

This year, Hadreas returned with his third album, Too Bright, and that strength radiates stronger than ever. Recorded with Adrian Utley of Portishead and featuring John Parish on several tracks, the album is rich with beauty amid considerable darkness.

SET LIST

"Queen"

Watch Perfume Genius' full performance on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .