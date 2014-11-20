© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
KCRW Presents: Jenny Lewis

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published November 20, 2014 at 3:19 PM CST

It had been been nearly six years since Jenny Lewis released a solo album. For The Voyager, the former Rilo Kiley singer turned to Ryan Adams as her "spirit guide" in the studio. The two combined their specialties to create a sophisticated, Americana-driven pop sound with touches of folk and, as always, Lewis' smart and personal lyrics. Here, she performs "She's Not Me" at Los Angeles' Apogee Studios.

SET LIST

  • "She's Not Me"

    • Watch Jenny Lewis' fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession at KCRW.com.

