KCRW Presents: Jenny Lewis

It had been been nearly six years since Jenny Lewis released a solo album. For The Voyager, the former Rilo Kiley singer turned to Ryan Adams as her "spirit guide" in the studio. The two combined their specialties to create a sophisticated, Americana-driven pop sound with touches of folk and, as always, Lewis' smart and personal lyrics. Here, she performs "She's Not Me" at Los Angeles' Apogee Studios.

SET LIST

"She's Not Me"

Watch Jenny Lewis' fullMorning Becomes Eclecticsession at KCRW.com.

