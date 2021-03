The accordion provides the point of connection for World Cafe's special Latin Roots edition of Sense Of Place: Lafayette. Diego Martin Perez, host of the radio show La Vellonera on KRVS, plays a few examples of the accordion in Latin music and lays out how these tunes relate to Cajun and zydeco styles.

Hear some of his selections at the audio link — and many more in Perez's extended Spotify playlist.

