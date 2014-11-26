Shakey Graves On World Cafe

Actor and musician Alejandro Rose-Garcia says that he plays a darker version of himself as Shakey Graves. It makes sense. His set today, drawn from his latest album, And The War Came, covers the dark territory of dysfunctional relationships burning bright and burning out. His worn voice, joined here by former World Cafe: Nextartist Esmé Patterson, tells these stories, woven into the band's spindly, energetic Americana.

Hear his conversation with Michaela Majoun at the audio link and individual songs from his set below.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.