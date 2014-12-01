© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

TV On The Radio On World Cafe

XPN
Published December 1, 2014 at 1:04 PM CST
TV On The Radio.
TV On The Radio.

Seeds is TV On The Radio's sixth album and the first since the band's bassist, Gerard Smith, died in 2011. In spite of geographical distance — the group is now split between L.A. and New York — and the profound loss of a collaborator and friend, TV On The Radio sounds tight and focused. The songs on Seeds are punchy, pleasurable, searing and concise.

Hear an interview with band members David Sitek, Tunde Adebimpe and Kyp Malone at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture