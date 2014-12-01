TV On The Radio On World Cafe

Seeds is TV On The Radio's sixth album and the first since the band's bassist, Gerard Smith, died in 2011. In spite of geographical distance — the group is now split between L.A. and New York — and the profound loss of a collaborator and friend, TV On The Radio sounds tight and focused. The songs on Seeds are punchy, pleasurable, searing and concise.

Hear an interview with band members David Sitek, Tunde Adebimpe and Kyp Malone at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.