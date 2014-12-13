© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: Actor Patrick Stewart Gets Quizzed On G.I. Joe

Published December 13, 2014 at 9:34 AM CST
Patrick Stewart attends a photo call at the Atlantic Theater Company on Aug. 25, 2010 in New York City.

Sir Patrick Stewart has accomplished a lot in his career — he's a star of the Royal Shakespeare Company in England, the captain who revived Star Trek, the star of the X-Men movie franchise, and above all, he's the man who made male pattern baldness sexy.

We've invited Stewart to play a game called "G.I. Joe, G.I. Joe, fighting man from head to toe!" Three questions about G.I. Joe, the Hasbro company action figure first introduced 50 years ago.

