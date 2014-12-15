KEXP Presents: The Barr Brothers

"Put your hand on the chest / of a heart that is beating."

That line, from The Barr Brothers' new album Sleeping Operator, might as well be the Montreal band's mission statement. While the new songs mix acoustic folk-rock, electrified blues, lush chamber-pop, traditional West African styles and other influences, each conveys immediate emotive force.

This is especially true of "Come In The Water," a song inspired by the tragic 1997 shooting of Israeli teens along the Jordan River. It's lovingly performed here in the intimate confines of a KEXP studio.

SET LIST

"Come In The Water"

Watch The Barr Brothers' full performance on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .