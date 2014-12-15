World Cafe Next: Elliott Brood

This week's World Cafe: Next artist is the Canadian alt-country trio Elliott Brood. With five albums under their collective belt, Casey Laforet, Mark Sasso and Stephen Pitkin have been playing together since 2002, and the experience shows. The band moves with the easy flow of musicians who know each other well, which in turn lends its rootsy songs lived-in authenticity.

Elliott Brood's latest album is titled Work And Love. Hear and download two of its songs on this page.

