Junior Brown On Mountain Stage

Junior Brown returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Wielding his custom-made double-necked electric-guitar/steel-guitar hybrid known as the "guit-steel," Brown has been one of country music's wildest and most incendiary guitarists for several decades now. He's a gifted songwriter and singer, as well, with a rich baritone made for telling tales like "My Wife Thinks You're Dead" and "Broke Down South Of Dallas."

Brown's Mountain Stage set also features the first-ever recording of "Twenty Four Seven," a witty send-up of everything from text-message culture to vocal fry. He's backed by his own band, including wife Tanya Rae Brown on rhythm guitar, James Gwyn on drums and bassist Jon Penner.

SET LIST

"Broke Down South Of Dallas"

"Phantom Of The Opry"

"Almost To Tulsa"

"Highway Patrol"

"My Wife Thinks You're Dead"

"Hang Up And Drive"

"Twenty Four Seven"

"Gotta Get Up Every Morning"

