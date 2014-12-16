© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Junior Brown On Mountain Stage

Published December 16, 2014 at 2:25 PM CST
Junior Brown.
Junior Brown.

Junior Brown returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. Wielding his custom-made double-necked electric-guitar/steel-guitar hybrid known as the "guit-steel," Brown has been one of country music's wildest and most incendiary guitarists for several decades now. He's a gifted songwriter and singer, as well, with a rich baritone made for telling tales like "My Wife Thinks You're Dead" and "Broke Down South Of Dallas."

Brown's Mountain Stage set also features the first-ever recording of "Twenty Four Seven," a witty send-up of everything from text-message culture to vocal fry. He's backed by his own band, including wife Tanya Rae Brown on rhythm guitar, James Gwyn on drums and bassist Jon Penner.

SET LIST

  • "Broke Down South Of Dallas"

  • "Phantom Of The Opry"

  • "Almost To Tulsa"

  • "Highway Patrol"

  • "My Wife Thinks You're Dead"

  • "Hang Up And Drive"

  • "Twenty Four Seven"

  • "Gotta Get Up Every Morning"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture