Watch 'Road Dawgs,' A Mini-Documentary About Future Islands

By Bob Boilen
Published December 17, 2014 at 7:03 AM CST

This was Future Islands' year. After touring hard for eight years and recording four albums, they finally broke through. The latest album, Singles,came out in March. It is a well-loved and grand look at the dramatic and synthy side of this Baltimore band, though it may have been Sam Herring's rubbery and thrusting dance on TV that got people listening.

Now they're touring the world with massive crowds hearing these heartfelt tunes and trying to stay true to their humble selves. This short film, Road Dawgs, directed by Jay Buim, who also did the "Seasons (Waiting On You)" video, is a glimpse at a band who now knows things have changed but is trying to keep it real.

You can watch Future Islands' 2011 Tiny Desk Concert here.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen