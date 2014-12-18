Parquet Courts On World Cafe

It has been a prolific year for our guests today, the punk band Parquet Courts. They have released two albums this year: Sunbathing Animalunder their own name and Content Nausea as Parkay Quarts. We will talk with two founders of the band, Andrew Savage and Austin Brown, and hear performances from the stage of World Cafe Live. We also find out that the new songs are inspired by influences as diverse as Russian history and Louisiana prison songs.

