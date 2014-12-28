© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Latin Music We Loved In 2014: Texas Heat and Miami Soul

By NPR Staff
Published December 28, 2014 at 4:34 AM CST
Miami singer Kat Dahlia is one of our favorites of the year.
Throughout 2014, our friends Jasmine Garsd and Felix Contreras over at NPR's Alt.Latino have dropped by Weekend Edition to share new records they love with us.

This week, they're giving us a recap of their favorite artists of the year, from a soulful Miami singer who is taking a page from Janis Joplin, to a young Mexican American DJ who is mixing genres with surprising results.

Don't forget to let us know what your favorite records were this year, and check out Alt.Latino's complete list here.

