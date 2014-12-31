Recommended Dose: A 2014 Dance Mix

Recommended Dose is usually a monthly mix of our favorite new dance tracks. We listen to hundreds of new electronic tunes each month, test the standouts on loud speakers and highlight the best of the best in a 30-minute mix. But we switched up the formula a bit for December: This month's mix features 32 of our favorite tracks from the last 12 months.

The overall vibe of the mix is cult, yet classic. We pulled most of the music from indie dance labels, looking for tunes that shine brightest on dark dance floors. This mix is filled with house and techno, but there's an almost organic nature to many of these songs, whether they were pieced together from vintage vinyl and hardware or Internet sound kits and studio packs. We wanted to hear the producer behind the music in the music. We wanted to highlight the stuff that made usmove.

You can stream our year-end mix here or through NPR Music's SoundCloud account. If you'd rather just hear each song individually, check out the playlist below. (More than half of the selections aren't on Spotify, but if you prefer that medium, here's a playlist of what's available.)

And if you like what you hear, check out our previous Recommended Dose mixes here. You can also keep up with our latest discoveries on Twitter by following @Sami_Yenigun and @spotieotis.

Recommended Dose's 2014 Mix

Bing & Ruth, "The Towns We Love Is Our Town" (Rvng Intl.) (SoundCloud)

Moiré, "Dali House (feat. Bones)" (Werkdiscs) (YouTube)

The Black Madonna, "Stay" (The Night Owl Diner) (SoundCloud)

Stump Valley, "Hollywood" (Off Minor) (YouTube)

Floating Points, "King Bromeliad" (Eglo) (SoundCloud)

Kassem Mosse, "A2" (Workshop) (SoundCloud)

The Maghreban, "Afric" (Zoot) (SoundCloud)

Awanto 3, "Dikkiedik (feat. Tom Trago)" (Rush Hour) (SoundCloud)

General Ludd, "Woo Ha" (Mister Saturday Night) (SoundCloud)

Head High, "Megatrap (Real Mix)" (Powerhouse) (SoundCloud)

Juju & Jordash, "Deadwood City" (Dekmantel) (SoundCloud)

Garnier, "Bang (The Underground Doesn't Stop)" (Still) (SoundCloud)

Lee Gamble, "Motor System" (PAN) (SoundCloud)

Seven Davis Jr., "P.A.R.T.Y. (Live Version)" (Apron) (YouTube)

Steffi, "Bang For Your Buck" (Ostgut Ton) (YouTube)

Jay Daniel, "Royal Dilemma" (Wild Oats) (SoundCloud)

Jack J, "Something (On My Mind)" (Mood Hut) (SoundCloud)

Atom, "Ground Loop 2" (The Bunker New York) (YouTube)

Hashman Deejay, "Sandfish" (Future Times) (SoundCloud)

Youandewan, "FM Jam (Andrés Remix)" (Aus Music) (SoundCloud)

Marcellus Pittman, "Our Time is Now" (Downbeat) (YouTube)

Aphex Twin, "aisatsana [102]" (Warp) (SoundCloud)

Leon Vynehall, "St. Sinclair" (3024) (YouTube)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.