Arts & Culture

Not My Job: Designer Jonathan Adler Gets Quizzed On New Coke

Published May 2, 2015 at 8:22 AM CDT
Artist Jonathan Adler attends NYC Bing redesign panel featuring Jonathan Adler and David Bromstad on Sept. 17, 2013 in New York City.

Back when he was a student at the Rhode Island School of Design, Jonathan Adler was told that he'd never make it as an artist, and he should go be a lawyer. But Adler continued making his pottery, and today his design empire includes 26 stores named for him all over the world.

We've invited Adler to play a game called "We know you love it, so we're changing it!" Thirty years ago the Coca-Cola company introduced New Coke, which is legendary as both the most disastrous and most successful product launches of all time. We'll ask Adler three questions about the strange but true saga of New Coke.

