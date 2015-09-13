© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
U.S. 'Disrupted' Threat Ahead Of Pope's Visit, Congressman Says

By Scott Neuman
Published September 13, 2015 at 3:18 PM CDT
House Homeland Security Chairman Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, in March. McCaul said one security threat to the pope had been "disrupted" and that the U.S. remains vigilant for others.
Texas Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, says he's "concerned" about security for Pope Francis' visit to the U.S. next week after Washington "disrupted" one threat and continues to monitor others.

Asked about the pope's upcoming visit, McCaul, appearing on ABC's This Week, said: "I'm concerned. I was briefed by the Secret Service in a classified setting. The pope is a very — I'm Catholic, by the way — he is a very passionate man. He likes to get out with the people. And with that comes a large security risk."

The pontiff is scheduled to visit New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia after winding up a visit to Cuba.

"We are monitoring very closely threats against the pope as he comes in to the United States. We have disrupted one particular case in particular," McCaul said. "But as that date approaches, I think we're all very — be very vigilant to protect him as he comes into the United States."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
