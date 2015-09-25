Pop Culture Happy Hour: The Toronto International Film Festival And Our Fall TV Pool

On this week's show, two of us (Bob Mondello and I) are freshly back from the Toronto International Film Festival, so we have news on some of what we saw and what you can expect to see in the near weeks and the less near months to come. Is The Martian spacey enough? Can Tom Hiddleston really play Hank Williams? And whither artsy 3D?

All these questions and lots more are about to be answered. Then in our second segment, we'll return to a favorite regular feature: the fall TV pool, where we gamble on which new shows actually have a chance to win hearts and minds.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen has the continuing adventures of a tween horror aficionado, Glen has comics nerds in bulk and a great profile to read, Bob has more of Sondheim World, and I have a returning favorite of which I cannot get enough.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: the show, me, Stephen, Glen, Bob, producer Jessica, and pal and producer emeritus Mike.

