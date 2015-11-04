Episode 661: The Less Deadly Catch

Halibut fishermen in Alaska used to defy storms, exhaustion and good judgment. That's because they could only fish in these handful of 24-hour periods. It was called the derby, and the derby made fishing the deadliest job in America.

Today on the show, the economic fix that made fishing safer. And why a lot of people hate it.

On the show we introduce you to David Fry, the owner of the Realist halibut boat.

Note: This episode contains explicit language.

Jess Jiang / NPR / Gutted halibut.

Jess Jiang / NPR / David Fry holds a hook, hoping for some halibut.

