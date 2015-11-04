© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Episode 661: The Less Deadly Catch

Published November 4, 2015 at 6:24 PM CST

Halibut fishermen in Alaska used to defy storms, exhaustion and good judgment. That's because they could only fish in these handful of 24-hour periods. It was called the derby, and the derby made fishing the deadliest job in America.

Today on the show, the economic fix that made fishing safer. And why a lot of people hate it.

On the show we introduce you to David Fry, the owner of the Realist halibut boat.

Note: This episode contains explicit language.

Gutted halibut.
Jess Jiang / NPR
/
Gutted halibut.
David Fry holds a hook, hoping for some halibut.
Jess Jiang / NPR
/
David Fry holds a hook, hoping for some halibut.

