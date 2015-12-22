© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Pop Culture Happy Hour Small Batch: The Very Spoilery 'Star Wars'

By Linda Holmes
Published December 22, 2015 at 2:01 PM CST
Contains spoilers. No, really: contains spoilers.

When we talked about Star Wars: The Force Awakenson last week's full episode, we were sadly without our pal Glen Weldon. Plus, we were (as always) as absolutely careful as we could be about spoilers.

In this Small Batch, we're fixing both of those problems at once. Glen and I sat down for about 10 minutes so he could share his copious Star Warsthoughts (as a guy who's pretty steeped in this universe) and so that we could talk about a couple of things that we didn't feel like we could get into on the day the movie was coming out. (A lot of you saw it in the last few days — we know this from the box office numbers.)

We talk about some characters we dug, some actors we want to see lots more of in the future, and other topics.

Linda Holmes
