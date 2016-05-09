Watch Live: PBS Presents, 'Armed In America'

PBS highlights how gun violence affects communities in the United States during Armed In America, a special two-night event featuring two documentaries and town halls. The films air on at 10:25 p.m. ET Monday, May 9, and 9:25 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 10, followed by town hall discussions moderated by All Things Considered weekend host Michel Martin.

On Monday, tune in to Peace Officer,which focuses on shootings involving law enforcement and the debate about the increased militarization of police in the United States.

The Armor of Light, which airs on Tuesday, explores religious perspectives surrounding gun violence.

The documentaries will broadcast on PBS (check your local listings) and simulcast online at PBS.org and NPR.org.

You can tune in to a live stream of the two-night special here beginning on Monday, May 9 at 10:25 p.m. ET, and then on Tuesday at 9:25 p.m. ET.

