Arts & Culture

How Google's Laszlo Bock Is Making Work Better

By NPR Staff,
Shankar VedantamMaggie Penman
Published June 6, 2016 at 11:10 PM CDT
Google is famous for its hiring practices and work environment. Laszlo Bock shares a few of the company's secrets.
Google's philosophy about building a successful workforce is based on a simple assumption: people are fundamentally good. So, Google tries to give each of their 62,000 employees as much autonomy and ownership of the work they do as possible. That means taking power away from managers, making each employee a shareholder, and giving everyone direct access to Google's top executives. How's it working out? This week, Shankar talks with Google's Senior Vice President of People Operations (Google-speak for Human Resources) Laszlo Bock about how one of the world's biggest tech companies recruits, trains, and keeps its talent.

NPR Staff
Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain. The focus of his reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Hidden Brain is among the most popular podcasts in the world, with over two million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is featured on some 250 public radio stations across the United States.
Maggie Penman
