Not My Job: Country Star Wynonna Gets Quizzed On Other Judds

Wynonna doesn't just sing country music — she's lived it. She grew up poor, married a guy named Cactus and says she's gone "from an outhouse to the White House."

Since Wynonna is a member of the famous Judd family, we've invited her to play a game called "A Judd by any other name night still smell as sweet." Three questions about other Judds (or Juds).

Click the listen link above to see how she does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.