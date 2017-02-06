© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

LP On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 6, 2017 at 9:55 AM CST
LP outside the <em>World Cafe</em> studio at WXPN in Philadelphia.
LP has experienced every side of the music business. The Long Island native has been a successful songwriter for pop stars such as Christina Aguilera and the Backstreet Boys. But as a performer, she signed with major labels like Def Jam and Warner Brothers only to have her work go unheard.

It wasn't until LP released a stripped-down EP called Death Valley last year that things started to happen for her solo career. A Greek radio DJ played her song "Lost On You," people heard it on the beach and brought it home — and it went No. 1 in Greece, in France and all over Europe. She joins World Cafe with her band, her ukulele and her Bob Dylan-meets-Prince look; hear the complete session above and check out an in-studio video below.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
