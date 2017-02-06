© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
World Cafe Next: Gabriel Garzón-Montano

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 6, 2017 at 10:49 AM CST
Gabriel Garzón-Montano's latest album is <em>Jardín</em>.
Gabriel Garzón-Montano was born in New York City to French and Colombian parents. His music is gorgeous: woozy, psychedelic and soulful. His debut EP, Bishouné: Alma Del Huila, was released on a small label — but the right people heard it. Mayer Hawthorne played it for the folks at Stones Throw Records, which is releasing Garzón-Montano's new album, Jardín. Lenny Kravitz heard it and asked Garzón-Montano to open for his European tour. And oh yeah, Drake even sampled it.

Hear two tracks from Jardín, released in January, in this segment.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
