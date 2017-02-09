© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

First Watch: Sean Rowe's Oaken Baritone Bolsters The Hopeful 'Gas Station Rose'

By Bob Boilen
Published February 9, 2017 at 11:05 AM CST

Sean Rowe's voice, a room-rattling baritone, demands attention. The stories he tells with it are portraits that feel simple on the surface... they never are. Within "Gas Station Rose," Sean Rowe is on the road with a partner, they have each other, not much else. Even this little scene is filled with tension:

And though we can't have a garden while we're still on the road

There's only room on the dash for a gas station rose

You know that when I shut up

I got somethin' to say

I was looking at you

You were looking away

At least we dodged the New York winter

Despite the pair's obstacles, there's an optimism here. "The line 'we are the elders of our minds,'" Rowe says, "means that we control our own destiny, that it's what we believe about ourselves that determines where we go."

As for the music, Sean Rowe is letting his voice carry the songs, with inimal accompaniment; an acoustic guitar underpinning a piano chord, perfectly placed to punctuate the strain in the song.

"Gas Station Rose" is taken from New Lore, Sean Rowe's sixth album, recorded at Sam Phillips' historic studios in Memphis. It will be released April 7 on Anti-.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
