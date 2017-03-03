© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Ninet: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published March 3, 2017 at 8:52 AM CST

Ninet rocked the Tiny Desk in ways rarely seen.

As I watched one of the most famous entertainers in Israel today here at NPR, I flashed back to a 1976 concert I saw by a not-yet-famous Joan Jett. Ninet has that same fierce and honest conviction, is walking that same path that Jett did and poised to find notoriety in this country, which she recently began to call home.

Ninet won me over during a small concert at last year's SXSW; it was early in the day, but she was fully on fire and intense. She and her potent band have put out five albums and their most recent, Paper Parachute, is the home of the songs she brought to us. It's filled with a her husky-toned voice and guitar lines straight out of stateside '70s rock, with a Middle Eastern lean. It's a winning sound, performed by an unrestrained talent.

Paper Parachute is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Child"

  • "Elinor"

  • "Superstar"

    • Musicians

    Ninet Tayeb (vocals, guitar); Joseph E-Shine Mizrahi (guitar, backing vocals); Matt McJunkins (bass, backing vocals); Doron Kochli (keys); Yotam Weiss (drums, percussion)


    Credits


    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Marian Carrasquero/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen