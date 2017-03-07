Have Your Thumbs Fallen Off? PWR BTTM's 'Answer My Text' Is Your New Dating Anthem

PWR BTTM is goofy as hell, like we could ever forget. The fab rock 'n' roll duo's "Answer My Text" is the latest single from their upcoming Pageant, a nervous flirtation wrought in emojis and a "funny joke from that TV show you said that you like."

Mary Shyne directs the lyric video, illustrating that imaginary TV show with a range of drawn emojis on a phone screen. But the catharsis is in the all-caps "ANSWER MY TEXT, YOU D***." We have all been there.

Pageant comes out May 12 on Polyvinyl. PWR BTTM plays NPR Music's SXSW showcase with The New Pornographers, Joey Bada$$, Lizzo, Sylvan Esso and Hurray For The Riff Raff on March 15.

