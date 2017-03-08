Chastity Belt Is Going Hungry In 'Different Now' Video

Seattle is as Seattle does. For the first single off Chastity Belt's upcoming album I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone, director Bobby McHugh pays tribute to Temple Of The Dog's video for "Hunger Strike." Plaid, leather jackets, rock beaches, baggy jeans, tall grass, fog, anti-rock star poses, more plaid — it's a goofy scene for a very pretty song that seems to portend a more serious tone for the post-punk band's third album.

I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone comes out June 2 on Hardly Art.

